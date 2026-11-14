Gaffney’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for front-line and leadership roles. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hibbett

Hibbett Location: Gaffney, SC (Peach Plaza)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.65/hour

Help run a busy athletic and footwear store, support the Store Manager, and step in as leader when they’re out. Good fit if you have 1–3 years retail/customer service, like coaching a team, and want experience that can grow into full store management.

Employer: H&M

Location: Gaffney, SC – Outlet Marketplace

Type: Seasonal / Hourly (Contract)

Pay: $12.75/hour

Short-term role for folks who love fashion and fast-paced retail. You’ll greet shoppers, help with styling, run fitting rooms and checkout, and keep the floor stocked and tidy—great if you want seasonal hours, a global brand on your resume, and an employee discount across H&M Group brands.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Gaffney, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$19/hour

Front-of-store role where you’ll run the register, stock shelves, help in photo, and keep the store clean and organized. Good option if you want flexible hours, solid benefits with a 30-hour week, and steady customer interaction in a pharmacy/retail setting.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.