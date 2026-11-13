Gaffney has some solid logistics roles right now, from warehouse work to dispatch. If you like staying busy, working with trucks, and keeping things moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: GardenCore

Location: Gaffney, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

You’ll coordinate deliveries, plan routes, and work with drivers, customers, and the shipping team to keep orders on time. Good fit if you’re organized, like problem-solving, and want steady hours plus benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.

Employer: First Solar

Location: Gaffney, SC

Type: Full-time, PM shift

Estimated Pay Range: $16.44–$22.62/hour

Hands-on warehouse role moving materials, loading/unloading, doing inventory counts, and using forklifts and RF scanners. Great if you have recent sit-down forklift experience and want steady PM-shift work with a big, growing manufacturer.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Gaffney, SC

Type: Part-time, day shifts

Pay: Not listed (varies by experience and location)

Part-time receiver/stocker job unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and keeping the store and backroom organized. Good option if you want flexible hours, physical work, and access to benefits like a 401(k) match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.