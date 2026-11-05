🏥 Gaffney, SC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Gaffney, SC right now, especially for nurses and in-home care. If you’re looking for flexible hours or a leadership step-up, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Gaffney, SC (in-home visits)

(in-home visits) Type: PRN / Part-time, flexible schedule

Pay: Competitive per-assessment pay; example range in posting shows about $90–$115 per visit, with monthly income tied to number of assessments completed.

You’ll visit adults and seniors in their homes or skilled nursing facilities to complete 60-minute health assessments—no ongoing panel, just focused visits. This is a good fit if you want flexible hours, mileage reimbursement, 401(k), and CE support, and you like one-on-one patient time.

Employer: Peachtree Centre (via Fiber Hire)

(via Fiber Hire) Location: Gaffney, SC 29340

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a nursing unit in a long-term care setting, coordinating daily nursing services and supporting resident-centered care. Great for an RN with long-term care and management experience who wants to guide staff, shape care plans, and be part of quality improvement.

Employer: Axcess Home Care

Location: Gaffney, SC (in-home)

(in-home) Type: Part-time, weekends only (Sat 2–7 pm, Sun 3–7 pm)

Part-time, (Sat 2–7 pm, Sun 3–7 pm) Salary: Not listed

Provide in-home support to a child with special needs, focusing on supervision, personal care, and daily routines. This is a good option if you want short, steady weekend hours, weekly pay, and minimal in-person training requirements.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.