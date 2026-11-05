🛒 Gaffney Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Gaffney has some solid retail and customer service roles right now, especially if you like working with people and don’t mind staying busy on your feet.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Gaffney, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a pro-level sales role helping DIY customers with parts, troubleshooting, and projects. You’ll use your advanced automotive knowledge, handle key holder duties, and support store inventory and customer service.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Gaffney, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help both walk-in and installer customers, run the register, answer phones, and do light services like testing batteries and installing wipers. Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply, and there are benefits like PTO, 401(k) with contributions, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #638

Location: 165 Walton Dr, Gaffney, SC 29341

Type: Full-time

Hourly Pay: $19.50 – $32.50 per hour + possible premiums and incentives

Lead the stocking team, unload trucks, and keep the backroom and sales floor organized. This role comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs for degrees and certificates.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh on your mind.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.