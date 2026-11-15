Gadsden’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both local hospital work and higher‑paying travel contracts. If you’re an RN, there’s a good mix of stable full‑time and flexible assignment work here.

Employer: Riverview Regional Medical Center (Prime Healthcare)

Riverview Regional Medical Center (Prime Healthcare) Location: Gadsden, AL

Type: Full Time, 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM (day shift)

(day shift) Pay/Bonus: Up to $15,000 sign‑on bonus for qualified candidates; $2–$6 shift differential

Med‑Surg/Stroke unit on the 4th Tower, caring for a wide variety of post‑surgical and acute patients. New grads are welcome, and you’ll get full Prime Healthcare benefits plus the chance to build strong core hospital skills.

Employer: Talented Medical Solutions

Talented Medical Solutions Location: Gadsden, AL

Type: Travel/Contract , days 6:45 AM – 7:15 PM , every other weekend

, days , every other weekend Pay: Not listed (typical travel RN premium; confirm with recruiter)

Progressive Care Unit travel role for RNs with 1+ year recent PCU or ICU experience, BLS/ACLS, and Cerner EMR skills. Good fit if you want travel‑level pay while enjoying Gadsden’s lower cost of living and outdoor spots like Noccalula Falls.

Employer: Talented Medical Solutions

Talented Medical Solutions Location: Gadsden, AL

Type: Travel/Contract , nights 6:45 PM – 7:15 AM , every other weekend

, nights , every other weekend Pay: Not listed (ask for night‑shift and weekend differentials)

Same Progressive Care Unit setup as the day shift, but for night owls. You’ll need PCU/ICU experience, BLS, ACLS, and Cerner. Great if you prefer quieter nights, stronger differentials, and a travel contract you can stack on your resume.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.