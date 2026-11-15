🚨 Boil water notice for part of Gadsden Regional system

A Precautionary Boil Water Notice is in effect for Talquin Electric Cooperative water Members on Parker Knight Rd. in the GADSDEN REGIONAL WATER SYSTEM service area. Only about 22 water services in this area are affected.

Until this notice is lifted:

Do NOT drink tap water without boiling it first.

Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute, then let it cool before using it for drinking or cooking.

You may see discolored water from shifting sediment:

Run water from an outside spigot or bathtub to flush lines before using appliances.

to flush lines before using appliances. Avoid washing clothes in discolored water, as it may stain garments .

. If you see sediment in a container, let it settle before drinking.

Questions? Call Talquin Electric Cooperative Water Services at (850) 562-2115 or 1-888-802-1832 after hours and holidays.