Looking for a cheerful new friend? These Labrador Retriever mix puppies in Gadsden, AL are hoping to find loving homes.

All pups are at Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center and have an adoption fee of $60. Call (256) 442-1347 for the most current info on each puppy.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (256) 442-1347

Mr. Claus is a chocolate Lab mix baby boy looking for a family to grow up with. If you’re ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love, he could be your match.

👉 Meet Mr. Claus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (256) 442-1347

Mrs. Claus is a sweet chocolate Lab mix puppy girl. She’s young, so she’ll need guidance, patience, and plenty of gentle social time.

👉 Meet Mrs. Claus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (256) 442-1347

Vixen is a chocolate Lab mix baby with lots of growing and learning ahead of her. She’ll do best with a family ready for puppy energy and training.

👉 Meet Vixen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (256) 442-1347

Dancer is a baby male chocolate Lab mix. He’ll need regular exercise, basic training, and a family who enjoys an active puppy.

👉 Meet Dancer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (256) 442-1347

Dasher is another adorable chocolate Lab mix boy. Like all puppies, he’ll thrive with structure, play, and positive training.

👉 Meet Dasher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (256) 442-1347

Comet is a black Lab mix puppy boy. He’s ready for a home that can give him time, training, and lots of affection as he grows.

👉 Meet Comet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (256) 442-1347

Prancer is a chocolate Lab mix baby boy. He’ll need a patient adopter who can help him learn good manners and feel safe.

👉 Meet Prancer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (256) 442-1347

Cupid is a black Lab mix puppy boy looking for a loving home. He’ll do well with someone ready for the fun and work of raising a young dog.

👉 Meet Cupid and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (256) 442-1347

Donner is a chocolate Lab mix baby boy. He’s ready to start life with a family who can give him time, training, and care.

👉 Meet Donner and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (256) 442-1347

Blitzen is a chocolate Lab mix puppy boy. He’ll need a safe home, regular vet care, and gentle guidance as he grows.

👉 Meet Blitzen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (256) 442-1347

Rudolph is a chocolate Lab mix baby boy waiting for his own family. He’s at the perfect age to start bonding and learning with you.

👉 Meet Rudolph and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Gadsden, AL and ready for a puppy, please call Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center at (256) 442-1347 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.