Gadsden’s retail scene is steady right now, with national chains hiring for flexible and growth‑minded roles. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising

Driveline Retail Merchandising Location: Gadsden, AL (travel to stores within ~25 miles)

(travel to stores within ~25 miles) Type: Part-time, very flexible hours

Pay: $10/hour

Why it’s appealing: Make your own schedule while working in big-name retail stores—tasks include setting displays, stocking, and doing product audits. Comes with on-the-job training, telemedicine, dental/vision options, 401(k), and instant pay options if eligible.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Gadsden, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $19/hour

Why it’s appealing: Front-of-store role where you handle photo printing, passport photos, online order pickups, and services like FedEx and Western Union. Good fit if you enjoy tech, customer service, and keeping a department organized.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Gadsden, AL

Type: Full-time (key holder / supervisor)

Pay: $17.50 – $22.50/hour

Why it’s appealing: Step-up leadership role where you open/close the store, coach team members, handle cash, and help with displays and inventory. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), employee discount, flexible hours, and training programs with a 30‑hour work week.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles nearby, and you can usually apply in just a few minutes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.