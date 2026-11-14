Healthcare hiring is busy in Gadsden right now, especially for night-shift hospital roles. If you like steady hours, strong benefits, and acute-care experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Riverview Regional Medical Center (Prime Healthcare)

Riverview Regional Medical Center (Prime Healthcare) Location: Gadsden, AL

Type: Full-time, Nights (7:00 PM – 7:00 AM) with $4–$8/hr shift differential

with Bonus: Up to $20,000 sign-on bonus for qualified candidates

Med-surg renal unit caring for post-op, acute, and chronic patients. New grads are welcome, and you’ll use Epic charting with full Prime Healthcare benefits.

Employer: Riverview Regional Medical Center (Prime Healthcare)

Riverview Regional Medical Center (Prime Healthcare) Location: Gadsden, AL

Type: Full-time, Nights (7:00 PM – 7:00 AM) with $4–$8/hr shift differential

with Bonus: Up to $20,000 sign-on bonus for qualified candidates

Orthopedic-focused med-surg floor with a wide mix of post-op and acute patients. Solid role if you want strong bedside skills, teamwork, and full Prime Healthcare benefits; new grads can apply.

Employer: Riverview Regional Medical Center (Prime Healthcare)

Riverview Regional Medical Center (Prime Healthcare) Location: Gadsden, AL

Type: Full-time, Nights (7:00 PM – 7:00 AM)

Watch and interpret heart rhythms (ECG/EKG) and alert the team to changes in real time. Good fit if you have dysrhythmia training and want to build cardiac experience with full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the hospital’s careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.