🏭 Gadsden Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Gadsden’s industrial scene is heating up, with new plants coming online and steady work in local production shops. If you like hands-on work and stable hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Minth North America, Inc.

Minth North America, Inc. Location: Gadsden, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Run and program welding robots (FANUC/ABB/KUKA/Yaskawa) to produce high-quality welds on energy storage cabinet parts. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of robot welding experience, can read weld drawings, and want to grow with a global manufacturer building out its Gadsden operations.

Employer: Minth North America, Inc. (Minth Metal Alabama, LLC)

Minth North America, Inc. (Minth Metal Alabama, LLC) Location: Gadsden, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (non-exempt, overtime-eligible)

Lead welding and assembly work on cabinet structures while reading engineering drawings and checking your own weld quality. This is a ground-floor chance to help launch Minth’s new Gadsden campus, with modern equipment, room to advance, and a long-term manufacturing build-out.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Gadsden, AL 35904

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Competitive hourly pay plus up to an extra $3.00/hour for high productivity

Fold and bundle clean garments and linens, either by hand or with folding machines, in a fast-paced production setting. Solid option if you like staying active on your feet, want performance-based pay, and appreciate strong benefits (medical, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more).

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.