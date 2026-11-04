🍽️ Multiple Gadsden Food Service Jobs with Flexible Hours

Gadsden’s restaurant scene is busy, and a few local spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, tips, and flexible hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Darden (LongHorn Steakhouse)

Darden (LongHorn Steakhouse) Location: Gadsden, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location + tips

Serve steaks and bold flavors in a busy, upbeat dining room. Weekly pay, shift meals, the ability to swap shifts in an app, and closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas make this a solid full-time option if you like working with people.

Employer: Mater's Pizza & Pasta Emporium

Location: Gadsden, AL

Type: Part-time (8–25 hours/week)

Pay: $12.00 – $15.00 per hour

Hands-on kitchen role cooking pizza, pasta, and more while keeping your station clean and organized. Good fit if you’ve got some kitchen experience and want flexible hours plus an employee discount.

Employer: Mater's Pizza & Pasta Emporium

Location: Gadsden, AL

Type: Part-time (6–15 hours/week)

Pay: $2.25 per hour + tips

Front-of-house role greeting guests, taking orders on a POS, and handling payments. Great if you like talking with people, want a flexible schedule, and don’t mind learning the menu and basic cash handling.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.