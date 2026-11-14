Image: The Oracle

On November 10, 2026, the FAA expanded its SMART planning platform to all 22 U.S. Air Route Traffic Control Centers. Three days later, a nationwide ground stop disrupted air travel across Friday and Saturday, with reported cancellations exceeding 12,500 flights.

SMART is not an autonomous control system. The platform aggregates roughly 200 data streams, including weather, flight paths, traffic flows, and controller staffing, to generate routing and scheduling recommendations. Controllers retain authority to accept or reject the system’s recommendations.

What officials identified as the proximate failure was the infrastructure underneath those systems. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy described the affected equipment as “incredibly old,” citing analog telecommunications and outdated switches and routers. Those components became overloaded and began producing inconsistent data, according to Duffy.

The timing between SMART’s activation and the outage is newsworthy, but it does not establish causation. A new data-intensive platform connected to aging telecommunications infrastructure raises legitimate questions about capacity and integration, but the FAA and SMART developer Air Space Intelligence both rejected the claim that the platform caused the ground stop. At the time of reporting, officials had not publicly completed an investigation into all possible causes, including whether a cyberattack could be ruled out.

The ground stop spread nationwide because the failure was not isolated to a single facility. Air Route Traffic Control Centers manage aircraft across en-route portions of flight, coordinating separation, rerouting, and sequencing as part of the national system. When communications data at multiple centers became unreliable, the FAA determined it could not safely coordinate departures, arrivals, or aircraft already airborne, and halted operations.

The broader question this event raises extends well beyond SMART. Upgrading software does not modernize the full infrastructure stack, and new platforms can introduce additional data flows into systems whose routers, switches, and telecommunications links were built for a different era. The incident raises unresolved questions about lifecycle replacement schedules and whether systems connected to safety-critical infrastructure should undergo staged activation rather than simultaneous deployment across all 22 centers.

A full technical investigation would need to examine router logs, traffic volumes before and after SMART’s activation, and failover performance. No such report had been published at the time of this writing. The most defensible conclusion from available evidence is that SMART’s nationwide rollout and a serious communications failure occurred in close succession, while officials attributed the immediate outage to aging telecommunications equipment.