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A single hardware tipster renamed AMD’s next premium APU and described a new memory configuration in one reported post. AMD has not publicly confirmed any of it, though concerns around AMD graphics driver behavior have surfaced separately in recent months.

A New Name, A Different Memory Setup

Medusa Halo reportedly becomes Siren Halo, and the memory configuration underneath may matter more than the rebrand.

Hardware tipster Gotou_3rd reportedly posted that AMD’s previously leaked Medusa Halo APU has been renamed Siren Halo, while the Medusa Point lineup is being refreshed under the Siren Point name. TechPowerUp, NotebookCheck, VideoCardz, and others picked up the claims, though AMD has not publicly confirmed Siren Halo. DrUsmanSaleem, a news editor at TechPowerUp, put it plainly: “AMD hasn’t confirmed Siren Halo at all, so it’s best treated as a rumor for now.”

According to the tipster’s reported posts, AMD does not plan to introduce a wholly new Halo APU architecture in 2027, which would make Siren Halo a continuation of Medusa Halo rather than a clean-sheet design. The rebrand is the headline, but the reported memory configuration is the more consequential claim.

Two Memory Pools Instead of One

Siren Halo reportedly pairs dedicated GDDR7 VRAM with a separate LPDDR system-memory pool, departing from the unified approach in current Ryzen AI Max APUs.

Siren Halo will carry dedicated GDDR7 VRAM alongside a conventional LPDDR pool for system use, according to Gotou_3rd. The specific LPDDR generation has not been identified in the latest reports, and figures cited in earlier Medusa Halo leaks, including specific capacities and interface widths, have not been verified as Siren Halo specifications.

A two-pool arrangement could allow the graphics engine to draw on higher-bandwidth GDDR7 while the CPU and operating system run on a lower-power LPDDR pool. Whether the OS and applications would treat these as a single address space or as separate pools remains unknown.

Zen 6 and RDNA 5, With Caveats

Earlier roadmap leaks associate this APU family with next-generation CPU and GPU architectures, but no specifications are confirmed.

Prior leaks connect Medusa Halo to Zen 6 CPU cores and RDNA 5 integrated graphics; those associations would extend to Siren Halo if the rebrand holds. VideoCardz lists a possible RDNA 5 “AT2” graphics design for Medusa Halo, which the tipster claims carries over to Siren Halo. The new memory and chip architecture draws comparisons to how custom silicon strategies are reshaping product design across the industry. Core counts, compute unit totals, and interface widths that have appeared in earlier leaks remain unverified estimates, not confirmed specifications.

The Xbox Thread Running Through the Rumor

Reports tie Siren Halo to AMD’s rumored Magnus APU, which is linked to Microsoft’s next Xbox, but the relationship is not confirmed.

Multiple outlets have connected Siren Halo to AMD’s rumored Magnus APU, reportedly associated with Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox hardware, codenamed Project Helix. Gotou_3rd reportedly described the relationship between Siren Halo and Magnus as likely but stopped short of saying the two are the same chip.

The most defensible reading is that AMD may be adapting related silicon or memory architecture for two separate products. That adaptation could span a console-oriented Magnus chip and a PC-focused Siren Halo product, though a direct one-to-one identity between the two remains unverified.

What Remains Unknown

Memory capacity, core configuration, pricing, and launch timing are all unconfirmed.

Memory capacity, bus width, final CPU configuration, power envelope, pricing, and any launch window remain open questions. AMD events such as CES or Computex would represent the earliest realistic windows for any official acknowledgment, but until AMD speaks, Siren Halo is a name on a leaked roadmap and nothing more.