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Nvidia stock fell as much as roughly 14% Thursday before dip-buying trimmed losses, putting the company on pace for its worst weekly decline in more than 18 months. The proximate cause: Jensen Huang, co-founder and chief executive, is out.

Nvidia’s public account described Huang’s departure as a resignation. People familiar with the board’s deliberations, as reported by multiple outlets, say the board moved to oust him, a distinction that matters for how investors read governance risk going forward.

CFO Colette Kress was named interim CEO while Nvidia said the board would consider both internal and external candidates for a permanent replacement.

Reports from multiple news organizations, citing officials and people familiar with the matter, have linked Huang’s departure to allegations involving personal relationships and possible national-security questions connected to a person U.S. intelligence suspected of having ties to China. Those allegations are matters of ongoing reporting and investigation, not established criminal findings.

Market Cap Briefly Breaks Below $4 Trillion

The scale of Nvidia’s valuation turned a governance shock into one of the largest single-week capital losses in recent memory.

Nvidia’s market cap briefly fell below $4 trillion for the first time since July 2025, according to CNBC’s live coverage. One estimate placed the additional market capitalization loss near Thursday’s opening at approximately $620 billion, following an estimated $310 billion decline across the three prior sessions; that figure has not been independently verified against a named market-data provider and should be confirmed before publication.

Thursday’s drop extended what is reported as Nvidia’s sixth consecutive weekly decline, the longest such streak since 2012, though that count also requires verification against a historical price series. The “worst week since April 2025” framing and any direct comparisons to S&P 500 aggregate figures similarly require confirmation from a market-data provider before publication.

Retail Buyers Stepped In; Institutional Uncertainty Remains

The same selloff that alarmed institutional holders attracted retail buyers at scale.

In the first 30 minutes of Thursday’s session, retail investors purchased approximately $111 million of Nvidia stock, according to trading data reported by financial outlets; the sourcing methodology has not been independently verified and should be confirmed before publication. That figure illustrates the tension: the selloff is severe enough to rattle institutional holders but compelling enough, at a reduced price, to draw retail buyers in volume.

Huang Was Not Just a CEO. He Was the Strategy.

The core investor question is whether Nvidia’s roadmap and relationships are institutionalized or concentrated in one person.

Huang co-founded Nvidia and has served as its principal public strategist and key intermediary with hyperscalers, governments, and AI developers. The core question for investors is whether that institutional knowledge transfers or departs with him.

Several specific risk categories are now in play. Execution risk is immediate: a prolonged CEO search runs directly into Tuesday’s earnings report and ongoing product and customer decisions. Governance questions surround how the board handled disclosure around Huang’s departure. Geopolitical exposure remains live, with congressional scrutiny of Nvidia’s China export practices adding pressure on revenue, licensing, and national-security compliance. The selloff pulled down companies with Nvidia exposure, including Intel and Marvell. That contagion underscores how central the company has become to the broader AI trade.

Earnings Tuesday Will Set the Tone for What Comes Next

How management addresses succession and demand at Tuesday’s report will likely shape whether this selloff deepens or stabilizes.

Investors are expected to focus on succession timing, AI accelerator demand signals, China revenue exposure, and the company’s posture on regulatory constraints. Whether this remains a governance-driven shock or develops into a broader reassessment of Nvidia’s operating outlook may depend on whether the board can demonstrate that the company’s strategy is institutionalized rather than person-dependent.