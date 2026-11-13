Image: NotebookCheck

The Motorola Signature 27 carries a single brand identity, but EU EPREL regulatory records suggest buyers in some markets may receive meaningfully different hardware.

According to Android Authority, those records list two distinct configurations under the Signature 27 name.

Model XT2701-1 carries a rated capacity of 6,790mAh, corresponding to the 7,000mAh typical capacity Motorola advertises on its US and India product pages. Model XT2701-5 carries a rated capacity of 5,350mAh, corresponding to a typical capacity of approximately 5,500mAh, per the same regulatory reporting.

The Battery Was the Point

Motorola positioned that large battery as a cornerstone of the Signature 27’s appeal, describing it as 35% larger than the previous generation’s.

The company’s US product page states the phone delivers up to 77 hours of battery life, based on a specified median-user test profile. The 90W TurboPower wired charging is said to provide a full day’s charge in roughly 12 minutes, though that figure requires the appropriate charger, a substantially depleted battery, and charge boost enabled.

The endurance figures reported in the EU EPREL listing tell a different story for the smaller variant. The XT2701-5 is listed at approximately 61 hours and 29 minutes per regulatory test cycle, compared with 77 hours and 45 minutes for the XT2701-1. That is a gap of more than 16 hours per test cycle.

Android Authority reported the regulatory discovery, noting that the flagship phone may not carry a 7,000mAh battery in every market.

Regional Listings Added to the Confusion

Which countries receive the smaller variant cannot be determined from currently available public information, because Motorola has not disclosed that detail.

Regional product pages in Austria, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom reportedly displayed 7,000mAh specifications while regulatory records indicated a second configuration existed. Those listings do not confirm that those countries will sell the smaller variant; they only show that two configurations were registered simultaneously.

Android Authority also noted that some regional pages were updated after the discrepancy surfaced, though the specific edits and their timing remain unclear.

Check the Model Number Before You Buy

A retailer listing reading “Signature 27” or “7,000mAh” does not confirm which battery ships in the box.

Checking the specific XT2701 model number on the retailer listing or a regulatory database entry is a more reliable step, though packaging and official regional product pages may also help identify the variant. Battery endurance results reported for one configuration should not be applied to the other, since the capacity difference is substantial enough to affect real-world runtime.

The Question Motorola Has Not Answered

The most important unresolved question is which markets receive which variant.

Motorola has not published a country-by-country breakdown of which XT2701 model ships where. Until that information is available, the 7,000mAh figure should be treated as region-dependent rather than universal, and prospective buyers outside the United States, particularly in Europe, have reason to confirm the exact model number with their retailer before completing a purchase.