Home security camera footage from August 2025 shows a Cherokee County sheriff's deputy at Natasha Lopez's home. Lopez said former Cpl. Charles Mills created a fake Facebook page to harass her following her arrest during this encounter. (Credit: Natas (PROVIDED)

In August 2025, Cpl. Charles Mills of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Natasha Lopez at her home. Security footage showed Lopez asking Mills for a warrant before she was handcuffed, according to 11Alive. The entry and its legality remain disputed; authorities said the arrest and home entry were lawful.

The Page That Appeared After

After Lopez challenged the arrest publicly, an anonymous Facebook account reportedly set its sights on her family.

Lopez publicly challenged the encounter on social media. A Facebook page called “Not So Noble”then appeared, containing personal family information and AI-generated content involving Lopez, according to WSB-TV. The page was later removed.

An Admission That Unraveled Everything

The case shifted when prosecutors disclosed that Mills had admitted, in his own words, to running the page.

During court proceedings, prosecutors disclosed that Mills admitted to creating and running the page, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office placed him on administrative leave while the internal investigation moved forward.

Fired, With the Investigation Still Open

Mills was terminated in October 2026, though the broader inquiry was not yet closed.

“Although the investigation remains ongoing, we have determined that there is sufficient evidence at this time to establish a violation of the sheriff’s office code of conduct policy.” Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

A Court Order Followed

A Cherokee County Superior Court granted Lopez a 12-month stalking protective order against Mills, according to WSB-TV.

The order reflected a court’s assessment that Lopez faced a credible threat, though it did not constitute a final adjudication of every alleged act.

Why the Charges Against Her Were Dismissed

The same conduct that cost Mills his job also dismantled the prosecution’s case against Lopez.

In November 2026, prosecutors moved to dismiss Lopez’s two misdemeanor obstruction charges. Cherokee County Solicitor General Todd Hayes explained the reasoning, according to Fox 5 Atlanta: “The state’s case depended significantly upon that testimony, and I have concluded that the circumstances surrounding the Not So Noble Facebook page create a substantial risk that a jury would be unable to evaluate Mills’ testimonies without that conduct affecting its assessment of his actions.”

The Systems Question That Demands an Answer

The termination resolved the personnel matter, but it left the harder institutional question untouched.

Mills was a central figure in an active prosecution. The case raises serious questions about whether supervisory review, social-media monitoring policy, or case-conflict protocols should have flagged his connection to the page far sooner. Law enforcement agencies should examine what structural safeguards, if any, exist to detect when an officer in an open case is secretly tracking the defendant outside official channels.

What Remains Unresolved

Several threads from this case remain open, including the question of criminal accountability for Mills himself.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to conduct an independent review of Mills’s actions, according to WSB-TV. As of available reporting, no criminal charges against Mills have been confirmed. Whether the original arrest violated Lopez’s constitutional rights is a separate legal question that the dismissal of her charges did not resolve.

What This Case Makes Visible

Lopez’s case gives a name to something that is hard to prove and easy to dismiss: retaliation through channels that badges do not officially authorize.

The targeting was documented, and Mills’s connection to the page emerged only through court proceedings more than a year after the arrest. The gap between when that conduct began and when it was detected is where the accountability conversation needs to focus.