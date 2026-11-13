Image: X/@Cointelegraph - Edited by: Gadget Review

Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s president, chief executive officer, and board member, effective immediately, the company announced. CFO Colette Kress has been named interim CEO while Nvidia conducts a search for a permanent successor.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in1993 and built it into a leading supplier of AI accelerator chips. His departure creates a leadership gap at a company whose hardware underpins many of the world’s leading AI data centers and models.

What Preceded the Exit

The resignation followed a convergence of personal conduct scrutiny and reported intelligence concerns.

The resignation followed scrutiny over Huang’s acknowledged infidelity and media reports describing a relationship with Alice Huang, a business executive whom U.S. intelligence officials reportedly suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence. CNBC reported on those allegations; they do not establish that Nvidia’s proprietary information or any national-security material was compromised.

Separate reporting alleged that Huang also had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, an Nvidia vice president who reportedly reported directly to him. Neither Nvidia nor Huang has publicly confirmed all details of those allegations.

Musk Weighed In Before the Announcement

Musk’s public reply, reported before Nvidia confirmed Huang’s exit, signaled that Huang’s reputation as a technologist remains intact in at least one prominent corner of the industry.

Before Nvidia confirmed Huang’s departure, Elon Musk replied on X to a post urging him to hire Huang. His response, reported by CNBC and Fortune, was: “That would be an honor.”

The reported exchange did not specify a role, a company, or any formal employment offer.

Wang Chun Sees a Bigger Pattern

F2Pool’s co-founder offered a sweeping interpretation of events, though it rests on speculation rather than established evidence.

Wang Chun is co-founder of F2Pool, one of the largest Bitcoin-mining pools by hashrate share. According to reporting on his remarks, Wang Chun stated: “Jensen is just the low-hanging fruit. Their real target is Elon.”

The claim implies a coordinated effort targeting prominent technology executives across the AI and infrastructure sectors. The reporting reviewed for this article did not provide corroboration for that theory, and nothing in the available record confirms Musk as a specific target of any campaign.

Wang Chun’s original post and account authenticity had not been independently verified at the time of publication. His remark should be read as one person’s speculative interpretation, not as an assessment by intelligence agencies, law enforcement, or any other authority.

What the Leadership Void Means

Huang’s exit introduces uncertainty at the company most central to the global AI-chip supply chain.

Nvidia’s chips power many of the leading AI data centers and models driving the current technology buildout. Leadership uncertainty at such a company carries consequences for customers, partners, and investors tracking the AI supply chain.

The episode also highlights a structural reality across the technology sector. A small number of executives hold concentrated influence over AI, semiconductors, automotive technology, and space infrastructure; when one of them exits abruptly, the effect reaches well beyond a single company.