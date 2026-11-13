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Jensen Huang spent more than three decades building NVIDIA into a dominant force in AI computing infrastructure. His tenure ended on Nov. 12, 2026, when NVIDIA announced his resignation from all three roles, effective immediately.

CFO Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO while the board conducts a search for a permanent successor. The board said it would consider both internal and international talent.

The Scandal and Investigation

NVIDIA confirmed a board-level investigation into allegations that Huang had been targeted by a foreign-intelligence effort.

NVIDIA’s board opened an independent investigation following reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign-intelligence effort. In a separate message to employees, Huang acknowledged that he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologized to his family, colleagues, and shareholders.

The Verge and other outlets reported allegations of two extramarital relationships. One allegedly involved a person described in reporting as a Chinese intelligence operative. Those allegations have not been established as legal findings and should be understood as unverified media reporting.

CNBC, citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter, reported that the board moved to remove Huang. NVIDIA’s public announcement used the word “resignation.” That discrepancy has not been resolved in the company’s official communications.

Gorelkin’s Proposal

Anton Gorelkin, deputy chairman of Russia’s State Duma IT Committee, publicly suggested that Russian technology companies consider recruiting Huang.

According to a translated account of his remarks, Gorelkin framed Huang’s value as far broader than executive leadership. He pointed specifically to Huang’s knowledge of advanced processors, semiconductor manufacturing, global technology supply chains, and AI commercialization.

Gorelkin cited Russia’s existing investments in domestic microelectronics, artificial intelligence research centers, and engineering education as areas that could benefit from someone with Huang’s background. His remarks appear to amount to a political proposal rather than a formal offer. No contact, offer, or expression of interest from Huang was identified in the available reporting.

Structural Limits

International export controls and sanctions impose constraints that no single executive hire could resolve.

Russia’s access to advanced chip manufacturing equipment and foreign production partners is restricted by international export controls and sanctions, as researchers and policy analysts tracking semiconductor supply chains have noted. Huang’s strategic and organizational experience would not dissolve those structural limits.

The Gorelkin proposal, as reported, appears to reflect the symbolic weight attached to Huang’s name. It should not be read as a credible path to closing Russia’s technology gap.

NVIDIA Says Business Continues

The company’s board stated that operations, customer commitments, and the product roadmap will proceed without interruption.

NVIDIA said its operations, customer commitments, and product roadmap are expected to continue under Kress and the existing leadership team. Harvey C. Jones was named NVIDIA’s first board chair as part of the transition. “NVIDIA’s strength has always come from its people, and together with our leadership team, I am committed to building on the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last 33 years.” Colette Kress, Interim CEO, NVIDIA.