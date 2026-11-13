Image: Reuters

A personal scandal surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang moved into national-security territory after President Trump publicly disclosed a private conversation in which Huang, according to Trump’s account, denied knowing that a woman linked to him was allegedly a Chinese intelligence asset. Trump made the remarks publicly, as reported by Reuters, confirming he had spoken directly with Huang after the allegations became news.

What Trump Said Huang Told Him

Trump recounted Huang’s response as direct and unambiguous, then said he found the allegations remarkable given his view of the CEO.

Trump described Huang’s response in Huang’s own reported words, according to Reuters: “I had no idea that she was a spy.” That account reflects Trump’s description of a private conversation, not a direct public statement from Huang. Trump said he believed Huang. He also told reporters, “I was amazed because I view him as a very high quality person,” according to Reuters. Trump added that the FBI is looking into the matter.

Who Alice Huang Is

The woman at the center of the espionage allegation is Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed who is unrelated to Jensen Huang.

Some reporting described a classified intelligence assessment concluding she was a Chinese intelligence asset. U.S. officials have disagreed about that characterization, and the Justice Department said no conclusion had been reached; it remains an allegation reported through intelligence and media channels, not a publicly adjudicated finding.

Three Questions the Evidence Does Not Answer Equally

Three distinct questions sit at the center of this story, and the available evidence answers each one differently.

The first question is whether Jensen Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang. CNN reported that he acknowledged an extramarital affair in a note to Nvidia staff, without naming the other person. The second question is whether she operated as a Chinese intelligence asset; that remains an unconfirmed and officially disputed allegation. The third is whether Huang or Trump knew of her alleged intelligence role; Trump has publicly denied prior knowledge, while Huang’s denial comes only through Trump’s account of their private conversation, not through an independent public statement by Huang.

The Timeline Dispute That Makes This a Governance Story

Trump said he was unaware of the alleged ties when Huang traveled with him to China, but separate reporting raises questions about when he may have been briefed.

Trump claimed he was not aware of the alleged ties when Huang joined him on a trip to China earlier this year. Separate reporting, citing a source familiar with the matter, indicated that Secretary of State Marco Rubio may have briefed Trump about Alice Huang before that trip took place. Both accounts remain attributed to public statements and unnamed sources; neither has been independently confirmed. The competing accounts have not been resolved.

A Third Affair and a Note of Regret

Bloomberg Law reported that the broader scandal now involves three alleged affairs, and Trump said Huang expressed regret about the toll on his family.

Bloomberg Law reported that the broader scandal encompasses three alleged affairs involving Jensen Huang, with the relationship tied to the espionage allegation being one of them. Trump also said, according to Bloomberg Law, that Huang expressed regret about the effect of the scandal on his wife and family; that account reflects Trump’s description of a private conversation, not a direct public statement from Huang.

Congress Wants In

The allegations have prompted calls for classified briefings and additional congressional scrutiny into possible national-security implications.

The allegations have prompted calls for classified briefings and additional congressional scrutiny into possible national-security implications, according to Reuters. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for a full briefing. Nvidia’s China-related business ties were already under scrutiny before this week’s disclosures, and that existing pressure now has a sharper political focus.