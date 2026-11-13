Image: X/@YouTube

The platform is hosting a 24-hour GTA VI launch livestream beginning at 12 a.m. Eastern on November 19. A pre-show hosted by RDCWorld starts at 11 p.m. Eastern on November 18, giving viewers an on-ramp before the clock runs.

What’s Actually on the Screen

The lineup combines live gameplay with creator-driven programming and on-the-ground production from Miami.

The broadcast will feature launch-day gameplay, creator podcasts, and original programming developed in partnership with Rockstar Games. Coverage from Miami will include creators Caylus, Zhong and Kat, Jelly, Rivers, Jake Baldino, and Cinna among the confirmed participants.

Viewers can find the stream through YouTube’s homepage, which will display a GTA VI-themed logo the platform is calling a “Yoodle.” The branded entry point reflects how completely YouTube is framing this as a platform event rather than a conventional third-party stream.

The Numbers Behind the Bet

YouTube’s own reported figures establish the scale of audience interest heading into launch day.

YouTube reports that the Grand Theft Auto franchise has accumulated more than 900 billion views on the platform. Videos specifically tied to GTA VI had already surpassed 40 billion views before the game’s launch, according to YouTube’s own data.

Both figures are platform-reported aggregate counts, not sales numbers or concurrent viewership totals. YouTube does not specify which kinds of GTA VI-related videos are included in that 40-billion figure, so it represents the breadth of pre-launch interest rather than a single defined content category.

Kick Is Playing a Different Game

While YouTube is competing on programming, Kick is using viewing time and the possibility of a reward as its primary draw.

Kick is offering viewers a chance to win one of 10,000 digital copies of the GTA VI Ultimate Edition for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S, according to Tweaktown’s coverage of the promotion. The promotion runs through December 7.

The mechanic is straightforward: watch any Kick livestream for three hours and unlock a Sunset Reward Case. Opening that case does not guarantee a game code; possible rewards also include cosmetics, emotes, and badges. Viewers may unlock additional cases on subsequent days, Tweaktown reported.

Two Platforms, Two Theories

YouTube is structuring its coverage like a scheduled broadcast event; Kick is building in reasons to return across multiple viewing sessions.

YouTube’s approach relies on creator-packaged programming delivered at a fixed time, designed to hold audiences the way a live sports broadcast does. Kick’s approach relies on repeat engagement and the appeal of a potential reward to sustain viewership over several days.

Which strategy retains viewers beyond the opening weekend is an open question. YouTube has not disclosed how the GTA VI view totals compare to prior franchise launches, but the platform’s reported 40-billion pre-launch figure represents a scale of interest it has publicly cited as notable for a game not yet released.