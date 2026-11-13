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After Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s CEO amid allegations of multiple extramarital relationships, a visible segment of his workforce pushed back. According to WIRED, more than 1,600 comments accumulated on an internal suggestion-box post asking Nvidia’s board to weigh employee sentiment before making a final decision on Huang’s future. Most visible responses favored his return.

The post reportedly originated with a long-serving engineer who called on the board to complete its inquiry and consult the workforce before acting. That request framed what followed.

“Nvidia Is Nvidia Because of Jensen”

Employees are drawing a line between personal conduct and professional legacy.

The loyalty on display connects to something specific. The visible comments suggest some employees associate Nvidia’s mission, technical direction and strategic credibility with Huang personally, not just institutionally. One worker told WIRED: “Nvidia is Nvidia because of Jensen.”

That view carries weight given the history. Huang led Nvidia for more than three decades, overseeing its transformation from a graphics-chip company into a major supplier of processors used in AI computing. For employees who lived through that shift, his institutional memory is not easily separated from the company’s trajectory.

Some staff also expressed frustration with the timing. Huang resigned before the board’s investigation concluded. He also left before the workforce was formally consulted, a step the original internal post had explicitly requested.

That sequence felt like a closed process to many employees. One anonymous commenter, as reported by WIRED, captured the resulting sentiment “If you believe in the mission, bring back THE boss.”

Visible Support, Uncertain Scale

The numbers are real; what they represent is narrower than headlines suggest.

The available reporting does not establish that visible support represents all Nvidia employees or a verified majority. The 1,600-plus figure reflects comments on an internal suggestion-box post, not signatures on a formal reinstatement petition.

The scope of support is visible and notable. It is not a companywide referendum.

What the Board Actually Faces

Employee morale is one variable; the others are considerably more complicated.

Huang acknowledged in an internal message that he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologized for harm caused to his family. Reports attributed to ABC7 and the BBC allege a relationship with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive reportedly suspected by U.S. intelligence of working for Chinese intelligence. A separate alleged relationship with an Nvidia executive who reported directly to Huang has also been reported by those outlets. These are allegations; none have been established as proven findings.

CFO Colette Kress has been named interim CEO while continuing in her CFO role. Harvey Jones is now board chair and has indicated that operations, customer commitments and the product roadmap will continue without interruption.

The board, according to WIRED, reportedly includes early investors and longtime Huang associates. Nvidia stated that independent directors retained outside counsel to conduct the investigation, though the relationships have prompted questions about how the process will be perceived.

Loyalty Is Not a Governance Argument

The board must weigh something employee support alone cannot resolve.

The intensity of employee loyalty is evidence of what founder-led cultures produce over decades. It is not evidence that reinstatement is likely or that the board’s investigation was unnecessary.

The board must weigh workforce morale against accountability, legal exposure and national security allegations. The credibility of any permanent succession process is a separate but equally consequential consideration.