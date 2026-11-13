Image: Meta/Alexandr Wang

Muse, Meta’s consumer AI agent, can now place outbound calls to U.S. businesses on behalf of users. As of this week, that capability is available to all paid Muse subscribers in the United States, according to TechCrunch. The feature was previously limited to selected early adopters who had to request access.

What Muse Actually Does on the Phone

The agent is designed for calls that are time-consuming rather than technically complex.

Muse is built to handle restaurant reservations, DMV inquiries, appointment scheduling, and calls to service providers such as cable companies, according to TechCrunch and Engadget. Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang framed the feature, as reported by TechCrunch, as a way to delegate calls people actively dread. After completing a call, Muse returns a transcript and summary, according to reporting based on an internal Meta post, though Meta had not published detailed public documentation covering all limitations at the time of writing.

The feature covers outbound calls to U.S. businesses. Available reporting does not indicate that Muse can receive calls or place international business calls.

The Price of Not Picking Up the Phone

Accessing the calling feature requires a paid subscription, and some details about call limits remain publicly unspecified.

Plans start at $20 per month for 500 million tokens per week; a $100 per month tier provides 3 billion tokens for heavier users, according to Meta’s subscription page. Free users cannot access the calling feature. Meta has not specified a per-call limit or clarified how many calls are included at each tier, which is worth confirming before subscribing with expectations of unlimited reach-outs.

From Early Test to Full Rollout

The broader release follows a September pilot that required users to request access individually.

The calling capability was previously restricted to selected early adopters during that September test. Meta reported more than 10 millionMuse users as of last month, per TechCrunch, giving the company a substantial base to roll this out to. Restricting calls to paid plans gives Meta a concrete incentive for free users to upgrade, while a separate Muse email address feature is expected to eventually reach free accounts, according to TechCrunch.

The Part Meta Cannot Control

Muse’s usefulness depends on a variable outside Meta’s control: whether the business on the other end stays on the line.

Some businesses and receptionists reportedly end calls once they identify an automated caller, according to TechCrunch. The feature’s success is not purely a technical question; it depends on whether the person or system on the other end is willing to continue the conversation. Paid subscribers can attempt to delegate certain U.S. business calls, but completion is not guaranteed and depends on the business, the task, and how the call unfolds.

This also raises questions around disclosure, consent, and fraud prevention as AI voices become more convincing. Meta had not publicly documented all of the feature’s limitations and call-handling policies at the time of reporting. Those gaps may matter to subscribers who expect seamless results.

Not the Only AI Dialing for You

Muse enters a category where the technical ability to place a call is no longer the main competitive question.

Google’s Gemini and startup Instinct both offer outbound business-calling features, according to TechCrunch. Several competing AI services can place business calls, so the differentiator is not the dial itself. It is whether businesses accept automated callers and whether the agent can close a transaction without a human stepping in. That is the bar Muse now has to clear.