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Some iPhone Duo customers who locked in a January 25 delivery estimate are now seeing their windows move forward toDecember 14–21, according to customer reports in MacRumors forums and posts on X. A smaller group has seen estimates improve further, to December 12–14. These changes are appearing at the individual order level, not from any Apple announcement or public statement. The speed at which demand overwhelmed supply mirrors the kind of pre-order records set by other flagship devices in recent cycles.

Specific, Not Universal

The improvements are real, but scattered enough that no broad pattern has been confirmed.

One customer posting as @burntwafflz on X reported their estimate shifting earlier, and similar accounts appeared across the MacRumors community forums. The improvements vary by order and account, with no indication that all January 25 customers are receiving the same update. Apple has not publicly explained why individual delivery windows are changing.

The First 30 Minutes Said Everything

Preorder demand for Apple’s first foldable moved estimates from launch-day to late January faster than most buyers expected.

When iPhone Duo preorders opened, delivery estimates shifted from immediate availability to November within minutes. Within roughly 30 minutes, the U.S. Apple Store was showing January 25 across configurations, colors, storage capacities, and carriers. That compressed timeline explains why any confirmed movement toward December carries real weight for customers already in the queue.

Check Your Order Status Directly

Your Apple order page may show something different from what the public product page shows.

Existing customers with a January 25 estimate have one practical step available: open the Apple order status page directly rather than relying on the product storefront. Delivery windows can change at the account level without any update to Apple’s public-facing estimate. An earlier date is not guaranteed for every existing order, but the reports suggest that at least some customers in the backlog are seeing meaningful improvements.

January 25 Is Still the Realistic Expectation for New Buyers

New buyers should not count on the December windows reported by earlier customers.

Placing an order today through Apple’s online store will likely produce a January 25 estimate, which is what the store continued to display as of this reporting. Alternative retailers and wireless carriers may carry different inventory or offer in-store pickup options. Availability varies by configuration, carrier, and location, so checking those channels is worthwhile if a December delivery matters to you. While you wait, browsing iPhone accessories you will actually use is a practical way to prepare for your new device.

Progress, Not a Breakthrough

Shifting delivery windows suggest Apple is working through backlogged orders, though the exact cause remains unconfirmed.

The pattern of improving estimates points toward Apple receiving additional inventory or reallocating units, but that conclusion is an inference from customer-reported data, not a confirmed supply-chain update. What the reports do not support is a conclusion that the iPhone Duo shortage has ended or that broad pre-Christmas availability is now within reach. The situation is worth monitoring if you are already in the order queue, but it is not yet a reason for new buyers to expect a holiday delivery. Readers tracking Apple’s pipeline more broadly will find plenty of additional developments worth following beyond the Duo’s supply situation.