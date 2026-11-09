Meta, Google, and TikTok Sue California Over Teen Social Media Law

Image: Gadget Review

Meta, Google, and TikTok have each filed separate federal lawsuits against California Attorney General Rob Bonta, targeting key provisions of AB 1709. The law is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027.

AB 1709 would bar covered platforms from providing users under 16 with what the statute calls “addictive features,” including personalized recommendation feeds, autoplay, and similar engagement-oriented mechanisms. Knowing violations carry civil penalties of up to $50,000 per affected minor; negligent violations reach up to $25,000 per affected minor.

The lawsuits are narrower than a full repeal effort. Available reporting does not identify a challenge to the law’s age-verification requirement, which is tied to California’s Digital Age Assurance Act. That means a court victory for the platforms could still leave age-assurance checks intact for California users of those services.

Each company targets its own products and services. Meta’s suit covers Facebook, Instagram, and Threads; Google’s covers YouTube; TikTok’s names TikTok Inc. and TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC as plaintiffs.

The arguments differ in emphasis but share a common frame. Meta contends that California cannot override its editorial decisions about how to curate and sequence third-party content on its platforms. Google frames the law as the state substituting its judgment for that of parents on what children watch on YouTube. TikTok raises those arguments and adds a vagueness challenge, disputing whether terms like “reasonable measures” and “autoplay” are defined precisely enough to be enforceable.

All three cases invoke the First Amendment, arguing that content recommendation, sequencing, and curation involve protected editorial judgment. The complaints also raise Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which generally shields online services from liability for content posted by users, though available reporting does not confirm that every complaint cites Section 230 independently.

A court win for any of these companies would not automatically protect other platforms. Because the suits are company-specific, any injunctive relief would likely be shaped by the provisions and parties before each court. Other platforms covered by AB 1709 would likely remain subject to its feature restrictions and compliance duties.

Courts have not yet ruled on whether personalized recommendation systems and autoplay are protected editorial functions or regulable product features. That question will shape whatever precedent this litigation establishes.

The practical stakes for California users are real regardless of how the lawsuits resolve. Available reporting does not identify a direct challenge to age verification in any of the three suits. Platforms may therefore still be required to run age-assurance checks before serving personalized feeds or autoplay to California users, even if the companies prevail on the feature restrictions. Users across age groups could face that checkpoint. The suits were filed in November 2026, leaving several weeks before the January 1, 2027 enforcement date for courts to consider any preliminary injunction requests.