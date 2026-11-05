GTA VI’s Brooklyn Mural Hit With Graffiti Tag Two Weeks Before Launch

Image: Instagram/jelous.ktd

Colossal Media completed the hand-paintedGTA VI mural at Wythe Avenue and North 11th Street in Williamsburg around October 10, 2026, after seven days of work. Reporting described it as the first GTA VI mural in Brooklyn.

The mural depicts lead characters Jason and Lucia alongside palm trees, Rockstar branding, and a “Plays Best on PS5” message. Someone sprayed the word “JELOUS” across the lower portion of the artwork, covering part of Lucia’s legs.

The upper section of the mural, including Jason, the Rockstar logo, and the game’s title treatment, remained visible after the defacement. Colossal Media is known for its hand-painted ghost-mural work, a technique that requires skilled painters to reproduce detailed imagery directly on building facades, making defacement more consequential than damage to a printed or digital display.

Timing and Identity

An Instagram account connected to the tag posted images of the damage on November 5, though its owner has not been independently confirmed as the person responsible.

According to reporting by Beebom, an Instagram account under the name “jelous.ktd” posted images of the damaged mural on November 5. The account also posted additional angles and videos showing similar logo work at other locations across New York City.

Beebom identified “jelous.ktd” as the account connected to the vandalism. No independent confirmation establishes the account holder as the individual who physically defaced the mural.

No reporting in the available record indicates whether a police report was filed or an arrest was made.

Promotional Stakes

The defacement landed during Rockstar’s pre-launch campaign, roughly two weeks before GTA VI’s scheduled release.

Scheduled for November 19, 2026, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, GTA VI is one of the most anticipated game releases in recent memory, per the Rockstar Games store listing. The reported vandalism occurred roughly two weeks before that date.

The Williamsburg mural was part of a broader physical marketing campaign for GTA VI. The choice of a hand-painted format in a high-visibility Brooklyn neighborhood reflects the scale of Rockstar’s pre-launch advertising effort.

The incident draws attention to a recurring tension in New York City between commissioned promotional murals and unauthorized graffiti. That the defacement surfaced in news coverage shortly before launch may generate additional visibility for the campaign, though there is no evidence it was coordinated or intended by any party involved.

What Remains Unconfirmed

Several key questions about the mural’s future and any legal response remain unanswered.

No verified statement from Rockstar Games, Sony, Colossal Media, or the property owner has confirmed whether the mural will be repaired or left in its current state before the November 19 launch. The mural remains publicly visible at Wythe Avenue and North 11th Street in Williamsburg.

Details on any legal or civic response to the defacement remain unclear. No source in the available reporting documents a police investigation, citation, or property-owner response.