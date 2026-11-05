Daylight Saving Time Could Be Costing U.S. Economy up to $2 Billion a Year

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Chmura Economics & Analytics estimated the annual U.S. economic cost of DST at approximately $672 million, covering increased heart attacks, strokes, workplace injuries, traffic accidents, and lost wages. Broader estimates, described by FactCheck as upper-bound, back-of-envelope calculations, reach $1.7 billion to $2 billion when opportunity costs and wider productivity disruption enter the calculation.

Either figure represents a cost that repeats, without fail, every spring.

The autumn transition back to standard time has not been shown to produce the same documented effects. The spring “forward” is where the damage concentrates, because that is where people lose an hour of sleep.

Developers Feel It Longer Than a Monday

A large-scale study of software developer activity found that the spring transition disrupts early-morning output well beyond the first day.

A 2024 University of Oregon study by researchers Dickinson and Waddell tracked GitHub activity from 174,505 users between 2013 and 2019. After the spring clock change, early-morning developer activity dropped noticeably, and the disruption did not resolve in a day or two. Hourly data showed the effect extending into the second week.

That detail matters more than it first appears.

Daily activity metrics tend to show a quick recovery, because developers partially compensate by working later in the afternoon. Measure the full day and the loss looks minor; measure the morning hours and the picture is worse.

The Overhead Nobody Budgets For

DST creates recurring engineering work that rarely appears on any formal ledger.

Cron jobs, scheduled pipelines, billing systems, monitoring alerts, database timestamps, and calendar integrations can all require attention when clocks shift, particularly in systems that depend on local time rather than UTC. That work is not glamorous, and it rarely appears in any team’s formal planning.

Distributed teams carry additional friction. The United States and European countries do not always change their clocks on the same dates. That misalignment means international standups drift, support handoffs slip, and release windows require extra coordination for roughly two weeks, twice a year.

No validated national dollar estimate exists in the cited research for this category of cost. That absence of measurement does not make the cost disappear; it makes the cost easier to ignore.

The Fix Is Within Reach, If Anyone Reaches for It

Practical mitigation starts with engineering leaders and extends to infrastructure decisions that most teams have simply deferred.

Engineering leaders can protect early-morning schedules for the two weeks following the spring transition, treating that window the way on-call rotations treat incident response: with deliberate coverage and reduced expectation of peak output during the most disrupted hours. Teams can also audit which systems depend on local time rather than UTC and reduce that exposure before next March. Tools that supercharge your productivity can help offset output lost during the transition window.

The policy question is larger and older. Permanent standard time or permanent daylight saving time would eliminate the transition cost entirely. That debate is active in Congress, with the House passing a permanent DST measure in 2026, though the Senate had not resolved the question in the available reporting. Until it does, the spring disruption recurs.

A Cost That Requires a Decision

The evidence now exists to treat DST disruption as a manageable operational problem; the remaining question is whether anyone acts on it.

The cost lands in diffuse places: a slower morning, a delayed deployment, a rescheduled standup, a documented spike in workplace injuries and traffic accidents. None of it shows up cleanly on a balance sheet, which is precisely why most organizations absorb it without measuring it , much like the hidden expenses people are paying too much for without realizing.

That is a choice. It is the choice the evidence no longer fully justifies.