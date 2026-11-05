Palantir Made $2.3 Billion Last Quarter and Calls Itself Antiwar

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Palantir reported Q3 2026 revenue of $2.313 billion, up 96% year over year, according to the company’s investor release. In the shareholder letter accompanying those results, CEO Alex Karp described Palantir as pioneering “a genuine and viable antiwar movement.”

Those two sentences deserve a moment to sit next to each other.

Deterrence Theory, Dressed in Earnings Language

Karp’s argument is not fringe, and it deserves a serious reading before it gets a serious challenge.

During the earnings call, Karp argued that superior military capability raises the perceived cost of aggression, making adversaries less likely to attack. He said Palantir’s technology could improve troop survival rates and help maintain social cohesion, according to reporting by The Register.

Deterrence theory carries genuine intellectual standing in strategic studies. It is a serious argument, and Karp is making it seriously.

The Structural Problem With Moral Deterrence

Deterrence requires continuous military investment, and Palantir’s revenues grow when governments make exactly that investment.

U.S. government revenue came in at $953 million this quarter, up 96% year over year, according to CNBC’s earnings coverage. Earnings reporting also identifies Palantir’s work supporting the Pentagon’s Maven AI platform and military command systems.

A company whose revenues scale with defense spending carries a structural incentive for geopolitical tension to persist, whatever its CEO’s stated intentions. That incentive does not make the antiwar argument false. It does make the argument central enough to demand scrutiny rather than acceptance.

Civil Liberties Claims Meet ICE Contracts

Karp says Palantir protects civil liberties. The company’s relationship with ICE asks critics to take that on faith.

Palantir has a longstanding data-platform relationship with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, used in immigration-enforcement operations, according to reporting by The Emancipator. That same investigation found that Palantir-linked political spending reached nearly $8.3 million, and The Register reported that Karp donated $1 million to MAGA Inc., the pro-Trump super PAC, in December 2024.

None of that disproves the deterrence argument by itself. It does raise a reasonable question. Does Palantir’s surveillance app-era moral framework apply only to foreign adversaries? Or does it extend to domestic enforcement and political alignment as well?

Three Things Can Be True at Once

Palantir’s software may aim to reduce troop risk, deterrence theory is legitimate, and a defense contractor still has a commercial interest in expanding the market for defense contracts.

Those propositions are not mutually exclusive. The problem is treating the first two as though they resolve the third.

Palantir could publish substantive metrics on how it evaluates whether its tools reduce harm or expand it. It could address the ICE relationship in something more rigorous than shareholder rhetoric. Neither ask is unreasonable for a company positioning itself as a moral actor in global conflict.

Deterrence as Commercial Identity

Karp is asking investors to read Palantir’s financial success as proof of a moral mission, and that framing carries real weight if left unchallenged.

Palantir has woven deterrence, sovereignty, and technological dominance into its commercial identity, as its shareholder materials make clear. Earnings calls are not the right venue to settle those claims. They are, so far, the primary venue Karp has chosen.

A $2.3 billion quarter earns a heavier accounting than that.