Google’s New AI Policy Is Backfiring – And DuckDuckGo Wants Its School Customers

Image: DuckDuckGo on Microsoft App Store

Schools trying to shield students from AI-generated answers face an uncomfortable trade-off: disable Google’s AI tools through managed student accounts and potentially lose access to Google Search itself.

Chris Phillips, Google’s vice president and general manager of education, told The New York Times: “Search and A.I. are deeply integrated.” For school administrators, that statement carries direct operational consequences.

Google’s Defense

Google says administrators have more control than before, but critics argue the choices stop short of a clean AI-free search option.

Google says it turned its AI products, including Gemini, Gemini Notebook, Gemini in Classroom, and Search, off by default for K–12 student accounts, with administrators able to enable each service individually. The company framed the policy as giving schools “more choice, not less,” according to CNN and TechCrunch.

For administrators who re-enable Search, the choice narrows again. AI Overviews and AI Mode remain part of the Search experience, so schools seeking conventional results without AI-generated summaries may find no clean path inside Google’s ecosystem.

DuckDuckGo Steps In

The privacy-focused search company is actively soliciting schools and offering setup assistance.

DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg publicly directed schools to the company’s documentation on switching their default search engine, and invited schools to contact the company directly for help, according to TechCrunch.

Chief public affairs officer Kamyl Bazbaz made the company’s position explicit in a public statement reported by TechCrunch: “Forcing AI on school children: how a monopolist behaves when they think people are powerless. Prove Google wrong.” DuckDuckGo has not filed any formal antitrust complaint; the monopolist characterization reflects the company’s public position.

What DuckDuckGo Is Actually Selling

The company’s pitch centers on granular control over AI features, not a rejection of AI altogether.

DuckDuckGo’s argument to schools is not an anti-AI position. Its product lineup includes Duck.ai and an AI search assistant, according to TechCrunch.

The case to administrators rests on control. Users and administrators can disable AI features through DuckDuckGo’s search and browser settings, and the company offers a dedicated no-AI site that removes AI-generated answers, images, and feature suggestions. In comments to TechCrunch, DuckDuckGo argued that Google could disable AI features in Search for schools if it chose to, characterizing Google’s stance as a policy decision rather than a technical inevitability.

How the Situation Developed

Google’s current policy follows an earlier default-activation move that raised questions among educators about administrator oversight.

Google’s tighter integration follows a prior change that made Gemini available by default in parts of Classroom for schools where students already had Gemini access. That earlier move raised questions about how much control administrators actually retain over AI tools in student environments, according to NBC News and CNN.

What Remains Unknown

The practical gap between switching a search engine and replicating Google’s full administrative infrastructure has not been publicly assessed.

No available reporting confirms how many schools are prepared to migrate away from Google Search. Whether DuckDuckGo’s service can replicate the administrative filtering, logging, and compliance features schools receive through Google’s managed accounts is also an open question, and no independent education-policy organization has publicly assessed that gap.

The Broader Signal

The dispute may reshape how schools evaluate vendor control over AI features during procurement.

The conflict points toward a question procurement decisions may increasingly include: whether vendors offer independent controls over AI, separate from search and productivity tools. For districts running Chromebook fleets tied to Google Workspace, a search engine swap addresses one variable. The platform dependency underneath it does not change.