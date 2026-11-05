Apple’s 2027 iPhone Redesign May Keep a Display Cutout After All

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Contrary to earlier reports of a fully uninterrupted front panel, the 2027 iPhone Pro Max will reportedly still carry a visible display opening. According to secondary reporting from 9to5Mac, Digital Chat Station indicated the device would retain cutouts rather than achieving a completely hole-free screen.

A Step Back From the Boldest Anniversary Claims

That update conflicts with earlier rumors describing a near-seamless front surface built around under-display biometrics and camera components.

Earlier reports had described an almost entirely glass iPhone featuring under-display Face ID and camera components. Those accounts suggested Apple was pursuing a design that would eliminate the Dynamic Island entirely in favor of a clean, uninterrupted panel.

The Quad-Curved Display Is Still Reported

A quad-curved or “visual quad-curved” panel is still part of the described design, aimed at a near-borderless look.

A quad-curved or “visual quad-curved” display panel remains part of the reported design, based on multiple secondary sources. The intent, according to earlier leaks, is to create a near-borderless appearance without relying on a deeply curved waterfall-style panel that wraps aggressively around the edges.

Cutout Design

The final shape and size of any remaining opening are unknown, and available leak reporting does not settle the question.

What shape or size the remaining opening takes is still unclear. Available reporting points to possibilities ranging from a reduced Dynamic Island-style pill to a smaller punch-hole circle, but no specific configuration has been confirmed by any primary source.

Display Sizes

Digital Chat Station has also linked the two models to specific display measurements, though those figures remain unverified.

The same leaker has reportedly linked the Pro and Pro Max models to display sizes of approximately 6.41 inches and 6.96 inches, respectively. Those figures come from development-stage leak claims and carry no confirmation from Apple.

What a Retained Cutout May Signal

A visible opening in the 2027 Pro display raises questions about where under-display biometric and camera technology currently stands.

Retaining a visible opening could reflect any of several factors: manufacturing constraints, deliberate product strategy, or a mixed architecture in which some Face ID components move under the display while others do not. It is also consistent with the broader industry pattern in which under-display camera optics have faced persistent light-transmission and lens-clarity challenges that have slowed deployment across Android flagships as well. What it does not confirm, on its own, is that Apple has failed to solve those problems. The more defensible reading is that a fully uninterrupted front panel may not be the company’s chosen trade-off for the 2027 Pro generation.

Timing

The anniversary iPhone is broadly expected in Apple’s usual autumn 2027 window, though Apple has not confirmed a schedule.

The redesign is generally expected to arrive during Apple’s usual autumn release period, consistent with its major-iPhone pattern. Apple has not officially announced or confirmed a launch schedule.

Status: Unconfirmed

Every detail described here originates in leak reporting, and the picture assembled from those sources has already shifted at least once.

Display architecture, Face ID placement, cutout design, screen sizes, and the product’s name could all change substantially before anything reaches a production line. Apple has not publicly confirmed the rumored details described in any of the leak reporting. What is documented today is a picture assembled from unverified sources, and that picture has already shifted at least once as leakers have updated their accounts.