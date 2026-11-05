A Self-Taught Chinese Inventor Built a Green Goblin Glider. It Actually Flies.

Image: YouTube - 神奇阿宇AmazingAyu

Song Xingyu, known online as Amazing Ayu, built a manned flying platform directly inspired by the Green Goblin’s glider from the Spider-Man films. Reported demonstrations include a flight through a canyon in Hubei Province, crossings above the Yangtze River, and passes over mountainous terrain.

Self-Taught, Three Million Followers, Started at a Timber Mill

Song’s background makes the engineering ambition harder to dismiss.

Song is a self-taught inventor from Badong County, Hubei, with an online following of more than three million people, according to media reports.

Ten Electric Motors, No Aviation Certificate

The board is a homemade manned multirotor platform, not a commercial product or certified aircraft.

It uses 10 brushless electric motors, each reportedly producing more than 30 kilograms of thrust. Combined output is claimed to exceed 300 kilograms, according to Song and media reports, and those figures have not been independently verified.

Body Position Does Most of the Work

The control system combines physical balance, phone monitoring, and spoken prompts.

Song controls the board primarily by shifting his body weight. A ring-mounted throttle and a backup handheld remote handle power input, while two phones reportedly monitor the machine and the rider and issue spoken prompts advising weight shifts or knee adjustments.

Jet Engines, Reflected Exhaust, and a Pivot to Electric Power

The first prototype caught fire before the current version existed.

Song’s original design used turbojet engines, which caught fire during ground testing and damaged fuel lines and wiring. An AI diagnostic system reportedly identified hot exhaust reflecting off the ground and re-entering the closely spaced engines as the likely cause, prompting the switch to electric propulsion.

Image: YouTube – 神奇阿宇AmazingAyu

Canyon Crossings and National Day Demonstrations

Reported flights covered real distance under controlled conditions.

After more than 10 days of practice, Song flew the board during China’s National Day holiday in October. One reported flight in the Barenhe area covered more than 300 meters and lasted just over two minutes, landing on a platform inside a canyon. Other demonstrations reportedly crossed the Yangtze River and passed over streets in Badong.

Those demonstrations were reportedly conducted below 40 percent throttle. Local authorities were informed in advance, according to separate reports.

Sixteen Minutes of Flight, Then Heat Takes Over

Endurance and reliability remain the project’s sharpest engineering problems.

Full-charge flight time is reportedly around 16 minutes, with heat buildup making continued operation unreliable beyond that point. Manual balance requirements, variable wind conditions, and control-system reliability under stress are additional factors that separate this prototype from any near-term practical application.

No Certification, No Independent Verification

All performance claims trace back to Song or media coverage, not aviation regulators.

The device has not received aviation certification, and every published figure, including thrust output, payload capacity, and flight endurance, should be understood as inventor- or media-reported. The Green Goblin board reflects a pattern of serious experimental risk-taking, not consumer product development.