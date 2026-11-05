Flock Surveillance Cameras Cut Down in Texas, Vandals Leave ‘Release the Epstein Files’ Message

Image: ABC 13

Two Flock Safety cameras on Redoak Manor Lane were removed in the incident. Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office confirmed it is also investigating additional camera vandalism reported on Windhaven Lake Drive and Barker Cypress.

The cameras are owned by Harris County Municipal Utility District 165, according to the Precinct 5 Constable’s Office. The utility district had not responded to questions about repair costs at the time of ABC13’s report.

The Message

White stencil markings on the damaged cameras read “Release the Epstein files,” but no evidence connects Flock Safety to any federal records related to Jeffrey Epstein.

The slogan was left at the scene by an unidentified person. It does not establish any factual or institutional link between the license-plate-reader company and government files concerning Jeffrey Epstein. The available reports did not identify the person responsible or report an arrest, and Flock Safety had not responded to ABC13’s emailed questions at the time of reporting.

What Neighbors Think

At least one Cypress resident views the cameras as a public-safety tool rather than a political target.

Resident Jeff Sciba told ABC13 he valued the cameras because recorded vehicle data could help investigators locate people following a kidnapping or homicide. He also said neighbors were more focused on affordability concerns and questioned why local property was being damaged over dissatisfaction with federal government actions. The cameras are funded through Harris County Municipal Utility District 165, meaning local ratepayers bear the cost of repairs. Residents concerned about neighborhood safety may also consider home security systems as an alternative or complement to community-funded cameras.

What Flock Cameras Actually Do

Flock Safety’s solar-powered license-plate readers are used by law-enforcement agencies and other public entities, and the technology has drawn sustained scrutiny nationwide.

The cameras record vehicle information, including plate numbers and physical descriptors, to help agencies identify suspect vehicles and locate missing or endangered people. Supporters point to solved cases as evidence of the systems’ value; critics argue the cameras accumulate detailed records of ordinary people’s movements with limited oversight.

A Documented Misuse Problem

A Washington Post investigation, cited by Cleveland.com, found at least 50 law-enforcement officers charged or accused of misusing license-plate readers and other systems, with Flock involved in 46 of those cases.

Twenty-six of those cases involved alleged tracking of wives, girlfriends, former partners, former partners’ new partners, or women the officers wanted to meet. In one recent Ohio case, a Central Ohio sheriff’s deputy was suspended 30 days without pay after an internal investigation found he accessed the Flock system outside the scope of his authorized duties. Reporting from NewsNation attributed contract changes to some municipalities following misuse concerns, though official records were not available to independently confirm each action at the time of this report. These findings echo broader patterns uncovered in cases like the surveillance app built to target Alberta separatists, highlighting how tracking tools can be turned against unintended subjects.

Flock’s Response

Flock Safety has announced new safeguards requiring users to enter a case number before running searches, with compliance tools designed to flag abnormal query patterns.

Emergency searches may bypass the case-number requirement but will be flagged for review, according to the company’s announcement. Flock also changed its recommendation for default image-retention periods from 30 days to seven days, though existing customers may retain their currently approved retention periods rather than switching automatically. The company’s announcements have come against a backdrop of reported misuse cases; whether the new policies satisfy critics remains an open question that named advocacy groups and municipalities have not yet addressed on the record.