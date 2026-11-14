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Crypto Market Loses $17 Billion in Stablecoin Liquidity
By Umair Younas,13 days ago
The total stablecoin supply has declined by approximately $17 billion over the past month. This is the steepest contraction since 2022. The decline highlights weakening liquidity across the cryptocurrency market. The outflows hint that investors are moving capital out of the digital assets market. It is happening amid the devastating decline in BTC price. Bitcoin is down almost 23% in the last 44 days currently trading around $66,600.