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Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | November 13, 2026
By Harry,8 days ago
EUR/JPY is trading lower today, though price action remains contained strictly inside yesterday’s range. While the broader directional bias remains tilted to the downside, the pair currently appears to be consolidating between the 175.50 and 178.00 boundaries. Traders should wait for a decisive breakout beyond either end of this corridor to confirm the next sustained trend leg.