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Bybit Issues Security Alert Over Telegram Android Bug
By Umair Younas,9 days ago
Bybit cryptocurrency exchange has issued a security warning for Telegram users. It has urged Android users to update their Telegram apps. Researchers have disclosed a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in the messaging application’s Widgets feature. As pe Bybit, the vulnerability can create risks beyond Telegram. Cryptocurrency users who access exchange accounts and digital asset wallets through the same mobile devices are at risk.
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