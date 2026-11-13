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Bitcoin Drawdown Reaches 19%, Short-Term Holders Capitulate
By Umair Younas,8 days ago
Bitcoin ($BTC) is facing a severe correction since the last 5 to 6 weeks. So far, the correction has pushed its price approximately 19% below its recent peak around $87,000. This 19% figure exceeds the average drawdown recorded during previous bull markets. According to on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, the current decline places $BTC in a potential bottom zone. However, for this, the broader bull market structure needs to remain intact.