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Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | November 13, 2026
By Harry,3 days ago
Gold: Pushes Lower Toward Previous Swing Low as Bears Maintain Full Control. Gold continued its downward slide, pushing lower to test the previous swing low region near $3,870 – $3,900 amid sustained U.S. dollar strength and hawkish Federal Reserve rate expectations. Sellers remain in full control of market momentum, and price action is at high risk of printing a new lower swing low below $3,869.67. Should the breakdown accelerate, the next major downside targets sit at the 127.2% ($3,834.29) and 161.8% ($3,599.84) Fibonacci extension levels. On the upside, any minor corrective bounce is expected to face stiff resistance around $3,944.70 and the $4,000.00 ($4,018.60) psychological barrier.