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US Stock Market Technical Analysis | November 13, 2026
By Harry,4 days ago
Wall Street Futures Trade Mixed Following Nvidia Leadership Shock and Broad Market Slide. U.S. stock futures traded mixed ahead of the opening bell following yesterday’s broad market pullback, as investors digested news of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s sudden resignation alongside rising Treasury yields and geopolitical tensions. In pre-market action, Dow futures rose 112.00 points (+0.21%) to 52,502.00, and S&P 500 futures gained 12.00 points (+0.16%) to 7,627.25. Meanwhile, Nasdaq 100 futures edged lower by 22.75 points (-0.08%) to 28,361.75, following yesterday’s cash session close where the DJIA fell 189.40 points (-0.36%) to 52,297.09, the S&P 500 slipped 26.98 points (-0.35%) to 7,592.40, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 100.10 points (-0.39%) to 25,366.09.