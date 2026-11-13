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Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | November 13, 2026
By Harry,4 days ago
USDX (USD Index) U.S. Dollar Index printed a new higher swing high and secured a close above the 103.00 threshold, suggesting further upside momentum to target 103.74 next. Traders will continue operating under the assumption that the broader bullish trend remains intact, utilizing any short-term pullbacks as technical retracements before further upward expansion. Maintaining price acceptance above 103.00 will keep buyers firmly in control.