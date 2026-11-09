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US Stock Market Technical Analysis | November 09, 2026
By Harry,5 days ago
Stocks Rebound sharply as Wall Street Attempts to Recover Post-Election Losses. U.S. stock benchmarks pushed significantly higher during the session as buyers stepped back into the market, driving indices upward to recover a major portion of the post-election slump. The DJIA gained 1,203.10 points (+2.35%) to trade near 52,488.83. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 182.23 points (+2.47%) to 7,559.09, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 690.583 points (+2.81%) to settle near 25,270.008.