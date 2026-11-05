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Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | November 05, 2026
By Harry,6 days ago
Gold: Retraces to Green Box Resistance to Show Rejection Reactions. Gold retraced back up into the lower boundary of the green box resistance area ($4,110 – $4,170) and is showing early rejection reactions near the $4,110.00 handle. Expectations favor further structural weakness in gold once the current corrective bounce completes. If selling pressure resumes from this resistance zone, price action will eye lower targets toward the 127.2% ($3,834.29) and 161.8% ($3,599.84) Fibonacci extension levels. On the upside, a sustained daily close back inside the green box zone would delay the immediate bearish narrative.