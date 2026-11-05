undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | November 05, 2026
By Harry,6 days ago
Dow Drops Over 1,650 Points as Severe Tech Reversal Erases Post-Election Rally. Major U.S. stock indices experienced a sharp reversal during the session, completely wiping out gains from the post-election surge as widespread selling pressure swept across major benchmarks. The DJIA dropped 1,654.46 points (-3.10%) to trade near 51,701.66. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 301.85 points (-3.93%) to 7,386.77, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 1,300.264 points (-5.05%) to settle at 24,436.249.