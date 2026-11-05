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Samsung Wallet Adds $USDC Support for 82 Million Galaxy Users
By Umair Younas,5 days ago
Samsung, the renowned android phones manufacturer, has introduced $USDC stablecoin support in its Samsung Wallet app. Samsung is allowing eligible users in the United States to buy, hold, send, and receive the dollar-pegged stablecoin. The integration brings cryptocurrency services directly into Samsung’s existing mobile wallet. This has the potential to reach around 82 million compatible devices.