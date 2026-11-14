FVTV original music feature · November 14, 2026

Jon Moniz Balances Temptation and Loyalty on “Devil in the Room”

The Montréal rapper and singer joins forces with producer DRoK for a melodic record that holds two impulses in the same hook.

By FVTV Media

Official Devil in the room release artwork via Spotify.

Some hooks are built around opposites because the artist cannot quite pick a side. On “Devil in the Room,” Jon Moniz puts temptation and affection inside the same melodic refrain. The title suggests darkness, but the record spends just as much time admiring the person who gives him a reason to keep his better instincts close.

Moniz is an independent Montréal rapper, singer and songwriter who says he built the track with producer DRoK. It belongs to their three-song October 2026 EP “514 to the 305,” a title that connects Montréal's area code to Miami's. That geographic pairing makes sense for the sound: melodic R&B instincts sit on top of a rap rhythm that moves without crowding the vocal.

The song's most memorable passage is the recurring contrast between the devil in the room and an angel in his heart. Moniz delivers it with enough ease to make the chorus feel conversational, then surrounds it with verses that describe attraction as more than appearance. He notices intelligence and ambition as well as chemistry, giving the person at the center of the song an identity of her own.

The production keeps the record polished. The bass and percussion support the cadence while the vocal has enough space to move from rapping into singing without sounding like two different songs. That is especially important for a hook built on a simple phrase: the changes in delivery do part of the storytelling.

The tradeoff is repetition. The second half keeps returning to the same tension, when one more scene showing the cost of temptation would deepen the idea. A verse that makes the 'devil' more concrete could turn a catchy contrast into a fuller story.

Even with that limitation, “Devil in the Room” gives Moniz a clear lane. He is not forcing a choice between a rap record and an R&B record, and the song does not need him to. The best moments come when those styles meet in one confident voice.

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“Devil in the Room”

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