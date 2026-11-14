FVTV original music feature · November 14, 2026

SpenDoe Lets the Loss Show on “Smiles and Cries”

The Santa Cruz rapper’s 2024 track from Name 100 gives family grief and hard-won perspective room to breathe over C-DUBB’s laid-back production.

By FVTV Media

Official Smiles and Cries cover artwork via Spotify.

Some people look like they are holding it together because they have had plenty of practice. SpenDoe starts “Smiles and Cries” from that uncomfortable truth: you cannot always tell what someone is carrying. It is an understated opening for a record about getting through things that do not disappear simply because life keeps moving.

The Santa Cruz rapper released the song in September 2024 as part of Name 100, a four-track EP produced by C-DUBB. It is an older record worth returning to rather than a newly released single. The production rests in a smooth West Coast pocket, with enough space around the drums and melody for SpenDoe to let his words do the work.

The strongest stretch arrives when the track moves beyond general talk of wins and losses. SpenDoe brings family grief and parenthood into the same story, and the contrast sharpens what the title means. A smile can be real while the hurt behind it is real too. The song does not demand that he choose one feeling.

There is room to make that passage hit even harder. Some phrases sink too low in the mix, and the most personal details pass quickly before the record returns to its familiar rhythm. Letting one of those memories sit on a stripped-down beat for another few bars would give the listener more to hold onto.

Still, the restraint gives “Smiles and Cries” its pull. SpenDoe does not turn perseverance into a victory speech. He sounds like someone who has lost people, gained perspective and kept showing up. That is a much more believable kind of resilience.

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“Smiles and Cries”

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