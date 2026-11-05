FVTV original music feature · November 5, 2026

Told to Go Back Where He Came From, PRS Asks What He Had to Run From on “Lemme Tell You Why”

PRS turns the road from Nigeria to England into a straight answer for anybody who judges an arrival without asking what got left behind.

By FVTV Media

Original FVTV footage of PRS, from the existing recorded interview.

Before you tell PRS where he belongs, hear why he left. On “Lemme Tell You Why,” the rapper takes on the assumptions people make about somebody who moved from Nigeria to England. He holds tight to everything that came before he landed, even when folks only care about where he ended up.

The heat sits in one confrontation: the demand that he return to where he came from. PRS flips it into a question of his own. How can somebody tell him to go back without knowing what he had to run from? It's blunt, uncomfortable writing, and it gives the track its force.

He also calls England a place that offered hope right alongside some of his darkest hours. The push and pull keeps the record from turning into a simple victory lap. His melodic rap slides into passages closer to spoken reflection, matching a story that needs room to explain itself.

The back stretch could use a little more rhythmic variety, since the conversational delivery has already made its point by then. The candor covers most of it. At bottom, this is a record about the gap between being visible online and being understood in real life.

PRS went deeper on his experiences and his musical path in a separate FVTV interview that's already recorded and published. Run the song and the conversation back to back: one demands to be heard, the other gives you the longer explanation.

Official recording

“Lemme Tell You Why”

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Watch the existing full FVTV interview with PRS

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