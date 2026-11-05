FVTV original music feature · November 5, 2026

BIG OZ Lets One Hook Run the Whole Show on “OH MY.” Is the West Coast Bounce Enough?

The Los Angeles rapper's 2025 single rides a smooth West Coast bounce and a simple hook that does the talking. Here's why it's still worth a run in 2026.

By FVTV Media

Official OH MY single cover, via Apple Music.

BIG OZ don't need a long setup on “OH MY.” The Los Angeles rapper sinks into a laid-back West Coast groove and lets one simple reaction do most of the talking. The hook is the first thing that sticks.

The chorus turns on a feeling two people share, and BIG OZ keeps pulling the listener back to that same easy mood. He sounds more interested in letting the rhythm ride than in stuffing the song with extra twists, and the restraint gives the record room to breathe.

Here's the catch. The track holds its vibe more than it builds a story, and the lyrics say little about where this record sits in the bigger picture of BIG OZ's work. A more specific verse could have made the mood feel personal instead of just familiar.

“OH MY” first dropped as a single back in 2025, so this is a second listen to a record that's already out in the world. The pull hasn't changed. The hook is simple, the delivery stays calm and the bounce is pure West Coast.

Official recording

“OH MY”

Watch the video

Keep reading

MORE FROM FVTV.

Selected source links