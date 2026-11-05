FVTV original music feature · November 5, 2026

Terry Ennison Turns “Testimonial” Into a Drill-Fueled Fight With Illusion

The Ghanaian artist’s SainT persona mixes faith, temptation and fever-dream imagery, though heavily processed vocals obscure some of the sharpest writing.

By FVTV Media

Official release artwork via Spotify.

“Testimonial” opens like somebody waking up mid-argument with their own head. Within the first few seconds Terry Ennison has the red pill and the blue pill on the table, with illusion, truth and temptation all fighting for the same room. The track is short. The world inside it is anything but simple.

Ennison, a Ghanaian artist moving under the SainT persona, takes a drill-and-trap frame somewhere stranger than the rhythm lets on. Pain, transformation and spiritual motion stack up bar after bar until the whole record feels deliberately off balance.

The wildest images come quicker than you can unpack them. Around the first minute, the pen flips suffering toward pleasure. Later the spiritual language gets louder. Ideas like these are heavy enough to carry a full concept, and they hint at the bigger lane Ennison has been building.

Where it trips is the vocals. Effects and compressed delivery turn too many of the words into texture on the first spin. On a song framed as testimony, the lines need to stand above the beat when it counts.

At just over two minutes, “Testimonial” leaves a fingerprint you won't mix up with anybody else's. Pull the effects back at the right moments and a convincing atmosphere turns into testimony people can actually hold onto.

Official release

Terry Ennison

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