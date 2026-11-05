FVTV original music feature · November 5, 2026

Eeka Riddle’s “Do It All” Has a Preacher’s Hook. The Real Story Arrives in Verse Two

The gospel-rap track puts faith up front, then gets more personal when the artist moves beyond the chant to describe change.

By FVTV Media

Official release artwork via Spotify.

Eeka Riddle doesn't make you wait to find out what “Do It All” believes in. The opening calls on a power that can pull off the unimaginable, and by about twenty-four seconds the title has turned into a refrain built for a crowd to shout back. It plays closer to testimony in front of a congregation than a private diary entry.

Riddle talks straight to the listener too. Around 1:08, the message turns toward leaving the streets behind and putting belief into everyday choices. The preacher tone fits this record, and it never tries to sneak its religious purpose in dressed up as a club anthem.

The real heat is in verse two. Around 1:44, the pen moves from what faith can do in general to what it changed for the person holding the mic. Lines about feeling better and needing guidance every day carry weight because they sound lived in.

The repetition that makes the hook stick starts working against it by the end. “Do It All” runs about three minutes and twenty-six seconds, and a lot of the last forty seconds leans on the same refrain. One sharp before-and-after scene from Riddle's own life would say more than another lap of the chorus.

Riddle can already lead a chant. The bars that hit hardest show what the testimony did to a real person, and that's the part worth turning all the way up.

Official release

Eeka Riddle

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