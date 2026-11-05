FVTV original music feature · November 5, 2026

GTS 40k Is Running “Bundle Bundle” Back From 2024. Can That Amapiano Bounce Hit Twice?

The Nigerian artist's Afrobeats single already has a release history and a dancefloor pull. This new run needs the story behind it.

By FVTV Media

Official release artwork.

“Bundle Bundle” ain't new, and GTS 40k ain't pretending it is. The Nigerian artist first put it out on Never Back Down, Vol. 1 in August 2024, and it came back as a standalone single in 2025. This latest push is a second lap for a record that's been out there, so the timeline matters as much as the beat.

The rhythm does the convincing. Afrobeats sits at the base with amapiano-style bounce riding on top, and the low end drives hard enough to keep the floor moving. The groove is talking before you even catch the words.

The big question is why now. A few real details about how the song got made would do more for this run than another stack of genre tags.

GTS 40k has moved between hip-hop and Afrobeats, and this record sits comfortable in that overlap. The rhythmic confidence is obvious. A fresh promo run still needs a reason past the song being danceable, though. Is there a new audience, a new story or a bigger project that puts “Bundle Bundle” in context?

Running an older song back can still pay off. Anybody who slept on it the first time gets put on without the release-week noise. Now GTS 40k needs a story that sticks as hard as the rhythm does.

Official release

GTS 40k

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