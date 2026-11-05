FVTV original music feature · November 5, 2026

From Nigeria to Newfoundland, Trafford Throws an Afrobeats Party on “Good Vibes.” The Mix Swallows Some of the Words

The Canadian-based Nigerian artist and Badbouy Bazzy run a fast-moving Afrobeats party record. The second voice brings it to life, but a crowded mix hides parts of the writing.

By FVTV Media

Official release artwork via Spotify.

Trafford's music rides an Afrobeats pulse even as he describes building a career out of Newfoundland and Labrador. On “Good Vibes,” a cut from the PEACE & LOVE EP, he heads straight for the dance floor. The rhythm stays buoyant, and the hook doesn't make anybody decode a story before jumping in.

The biggest switch hits around 1:21, when another voice grabs the momentum. Up to then, the song moves like one long toast. Suddenly it turns conversational, with a fresh energy pushing the night forward. Spotify lists Badbouy Bazzy alongside Trafford on the record.

The hook comes back as a compact chant built for a packed room. The writing feels effortless here: the refrain sticks without fighting the beat, and the 2:34 runtime gives it space to move without overstaying its welcome.

The arrangement has a weak spot, though. Some first-verse words vanish into a busy vocal mix, and more separation between voice and instrumental would let the bars land on first listen. The ending feels abrupt too. One last lift could make the exit hit.

Trafford has a real feel for the party record. What's missing is personality as clear as the rhythm, so the song works just as well for a stranger hearing it alone.

Official release

Trafford

Watch the video

Keep reading

MORE FROM FVTV.

Selected source links